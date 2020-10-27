The John Day City Council established a plan to find a bigger return on the industrial park investment made almost 20 years ago.
John Day purchased the 100 acres of land in 2001, and the property will be paid off in full next December.
The city established three topics to focus on during a work session Oct. 13, which starts with making adjustments to land use restrictions, then seeking appraisal for the land, then marketing and providing incentives for the land, if needed.
These will address some of the challenges of selling the lots at the industrial park.
Creating flexibility for land use at the industrial park was the first step the city council decided to pursue. The land is currently classified as an Airport Industrial Park Zone and as an Airport Safety and Compatibility Zone.
The combination of the two zones presented limitations that made the list of prohibited land uses longer than the list of allowed uses, according to the meeting’s agenda.
John Day City Councilor Dave Holland said the restrictions were established to help bring commercial activity, commerce, jobs and tax revenues to John Day, but he has seen that the restrictions have not worked.
“My opinion is we need to remove as much of that and make that (land) as usable and as sellable and productive as possible,” Holland said.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city could consider legislative amendments to create greater flexibility on the land use restrictions to increase the diversity in the permitted uses.
The land would still have to abide by the safety and compatibility zone restrictions for the safety of the pilots using the airport.
Holland recommended changing the industrial zone to allow light industrial and commercial activity.
Green recommended that, instead of changing zones, the city could also issue conditional use permits or require a variance for commercial or agricultural land uses. This would give the city more control of the potential conditional uses and variances, he said.
The city decided they would then want to pursue an appraisal for the land to establish the fair market value and get a better idea of a price when selling the land.
Marketing the land would be the next step to encourage interest in the site, and incentives would come later if there has not been much success with the new effort to sell some of the lots.
“Let’s get the flexibility in there, get it appraised and do a marketing strategy just like what we want to do down here,” Councilor Paul Smith said.
