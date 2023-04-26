JOHN DAY — A Grant County sheriff’s deputy arrested a John Day man at the scene of last week’s downtown fire after he was told he couldn’t be up on the roof of the block of burning buildings on Main Street and attempted to flee, officials said. “He disobeyed orders and staff took care of it,” said Sheriff Todd McKinley. The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m., a few hours after the fire began and while firefighters were busy fighting the blaze. McKinley said Brandon Glimpse, 66, was ordered to get down from the roof by fire personnel. After he was back on the ground, a deputy approached him and asked Glimpse to identify himself, McKinley said, but he was uncooperative and attempted to flee. A deputy chased and tackled Glimpse, after which he was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital to be checked for injuries and then taken to the Grant County Jail on preliminary charges for interfering with firefighter operations, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and supplying contraband to the jail, according to McKinley. The case has been referred to the Grant County grand jury for consideration, McKinley said. Glimpse said he was at the Ugly Truth bar playing pool when someone came in shortly before 6 p.m. to say Radio Shack was on fire. Glimpse said as the construction manager for Iron Triangle, “in charge of the biggest building crew in the past four or five years,” he goes up and down ladders 40 times a day and is familiar with building maintenance equipment. He said he decided to help fight the fire and got on top of the 1188 Brewing Co. with a ladder to help. “As I came out the back door of 1188, I noticed a ladder and a hose and a hose bib, so I put the hose together and went up on top and started blowing water (into the building),” he said. “So I got up on the roof and I’m spraying above their heads when (the firefighters are) about to make entry.” Glimpse later went home to clean up and returned an hour or two later after it became dark. He said he saw John Day Fire Chief Don Gabbard above 1188, where he had been earlier in the evening, hosing down the fire above the DP Home Entertainment building. Glimpse said he was told to get down off the roof by Gabbard after he helped the chief with a fire hose. “I helped feed him 20 or 30 feet of hose with the fireman right next to me, shoulder to shoulder. … He told me to get down. So I got down.” After coming down, Glimpse said his construction experience led him to think there might be maintenance equipment or a hose on the western part of the building. Glimpse said he climbed up on a ladder on the other side, and that was when he said an official in fire gear ordered him to get down. “So then as I got down and he’s gone ballistic on me ... I start walking fast and he’s screaming bloody murder to arrest me — which really bothers me, you know, because I haven’t done anything to be arrested for.” Glimpse said it was dark at the time and he began to run when he was tackled by who someone he believed to be a firefighter. After Glimpse was tackled, he said, a sheriff’s deputy arrested him and took him to Blue Mountain Hospital with minor scrapes, and then afterward he was taken to the Grant County Jail where he stayed for 15 hours. At the jail, Glimpse said, deputies found a concealed firearm. Glimpse said he hoped the charges would be dropped. “I would rather they just drop the thing and it doesn’t look like that’s how it’s going to be, so I’m just going to try and get it dropped from felony to a misdemeanor is my hope,” he said.
Blue Mountain Eagle
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.