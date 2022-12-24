CANYON CITY — A Grant County man with a lengthy rap sheet is headed to prison for more than six years after pleading guilty or no contest in three separate cases in Grant County Circuit Court, court records show.
On Thursday, Dec. 22, Travis Freniere, 36, of John Day pleaded no contest to a single count of attempted first-degree sodomy in connection with an incident that occurred between May of 2016 and May of 2019. According to a grand jury indictment in that case, the victim was a child under the age of 12.
Three counts of first-degree sexual abuse and one count of first-degree sodomy were dismissed.
Freniere was sentenced to 43 months in prison plus 10 years of post-prison supervision minus time served. The judge recommended that Freniere be required to register as a sex offender, undergo sex offender evaluation and treatment, undergo substance abuse evaluation and treatment, and have no contact with the victim.
In the second case, Freniere pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree theft in connection with an Aug. 12, 2021, incident. Five counts of negotiating bad checks were dismissed.
Freniere was sentenced to 13 months in prison, with credit for time served, and one year of post-prison supervision under the requirements of Measure 57, which sets minimum mandatory sentences for certain property crimes and requires prison for repeat offenders.
In the third case, Freniere pleaded guilty to second-degree burglary and first-degree forgery. Those crimes occurred on Nov. 7, 2021, according to court filings.
He was sentenced to 18 months in prison, with credit for time served, and one year of post-prison supervision under Measure 57.
The sentences for all three cases are to run consecutively. Altogether, the sentences add up to six years and two months of prison time.
Judge Robert Raschio presided over the cases.
Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter prosecuted the cases, and Freniere was represented by defense attorney Kathleen Erin Dunn.
Oregon’s statewide court database shows 18 criminal cases against Freniere in Grant County going back to 2005.
