CANYON CITY — A Grant County man with a lengthy rap sheet is headed to prison for more than six years after pleading guilty or no contest in three separate cases in Grant County Circuit Court, court records show.

On Thursday, Dec. 22, Travis Freniere, 36, of John Day pleaded no contest to a single count of attempted first-degree sodomy in connection with an incident that occurred between May of 2016 and May of 2019. According to a grand jury indictment in that case, the victim was a child under the age of 12.

