CANYON CITY — A John Day man convicted of sexually abusing a child has been sentenced to serve 25 years behind bars.
Philip Joseph Rodriguez, 41, was found guilty in Grant County Circuit Court on Jan. 13 of crimes including first-degree rape and first-degree sexual abuse, both Measure 11 offenses. The jury found him not guilty of first-degree sodomy, and an additional charge of first-degree unlawful sexual penetration was thrown out early in the nine-day trial.
The crimes were committed between January and April of 2019, and the victim in the case was a girl younger than 12 who was known to Rodriguez.
On Tuesday, April 26, Rodriguez was back in court for a sentencing hearing.
Under Measure 11, both the rape and sodomy convictions carry presumptive mandatory minimum sentences of eight years and four months in prison.
In this case, however, court documents show Judge Lung Shu Hung chose to impose a harsher penalty, sentencing Rodriguez to 25 years in prison on the rape charge with no possibility of early release under a statute known as Jessica’s Law, which applies to certain crimes against children.
The sentence allows credit for time served by Rodriguez while awaiting trial, but it also requires him to submit to post-prison supervision for the rest of his life. Any violation of the conditions of his release can result in additional prison time, according to the sentencing judgment filed by the court.
Lesser sentences were imposed for the other charges in the case, with those prison terms to be served concurrently. Rodriguez will remain in the Grant County Jail until he is turned over to the Oregon Department of Corrections to serve the remainder of his sentence.
Prosecutors Tobias Tingleaf of the Oregon Department of Justice and Riccola Voigt of the Grant County District Attorney’s Office represented the state.
Rodriguez was represented by Kathleen Erin Dunn of Strawberry Mountain Law.
