CANYON CITY — A John Day man, held in Grant County Jail since March 27 for a probation violation, is remaining in custody at the jail after being indicted on May 8 and charged on suspicion of rape.
Jacob DeRosier, 36, was arrested on suspicion of rape in the first degree, sexual penetration in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and causing a person to ingest a controlled substance, according to the daily jail report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.
The accuser in the case, a 22-year-old female, was known to the suspect, said Sheriff Todd McKinley. A deputy responded to Blue Mountain Hospital at 1:55 a.m. on March 27 to interview the woman.
McKinley said the alleged crimes took place on the night of March 26 or early morning of March 27 on public property in the Canyon City area, in or near a vehicle.
“The (victim) received a ride to the hospital, and the hospital reported it to us,” McKinley said.
DeRosier was arrested on March 27 without incident on a Grant County Community Corrections detention warrant. DeRosier, who was on probation for a previous offense, had reportedly cut off his ankle monitor. He was lodged in the Grant County Jail.
“Jacob has struggled most of his life and has had significant brushes with the law, and it’s unfortunate it got to this,” McKinley said.
DeRosier is awaiting arraignment on the latest charges, pending the securing of legal counsel from Oregon Public Defense Services, court officials said.
DeRosier has an arrest history in Grant County dating back to 2006.
In 2016 he was charged with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of first-degree assault and one count each of unlawful discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm.
In a negotiated agreement with prosecutors, DeRosier pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted second-degree assault. DeRosier originally pleaded not guilty but entered the guilty plea as part of an Alford plea — a plea that maintains innocence while admitting the prosecution has enough evidence to convince a judge or jury.
He was sentenced to 360 days in the county jail and five years’ probation in that case.
