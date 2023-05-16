CANYON CITY — A John Day man, held in Grant County Jail since March 27 for a probation violation, is remaining in custody at the jail after being indicted on May 8 and charged on suspicion of rape.

Jacob DeRosier, 36, was arrested on suspicion of rape in the first degree, sexual penetration in the first degree, sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and causing a person to ingest a controlled substance, according to the daily jail report from the Grant County Sheriff’s Office.

Neil Nisperos can be reached at 541-575-0710 or nnisperos@bluemountaineagle.com.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.