Fire

Brandon Glimpse, center, in green shirt and blue jeans, looks on as firefighters attack the downtown John Day fire on April 17, 2023. Glimpse said he was trying to help fight the fire but was charged with resisting arrest and other offenses after being ordered to get down from the roof of the burning building during the firefighting operation.

 Neil Nisperos/Blue Mountain Eagle

CANYON CITY — The John Day man arrested at the scene of the April 17 downtown fire, after he was told he couldn’t be up on the roof of the burning building during the firefighting operation, has been indicted by a grand jury.

The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m., a few hours after the fire began and firefighters were busy fighting the blaze. Sheriff Todd McKinley said Brandon Glimpse, 66, was ordered to get down from the roof by fire personnel.

