Brandon Glimpse, center, in green shirt and blue jeans, looks on as firefighters attack the downtown John Day fire on April 17, 2023. Glimpse said he was trying to help fight the fire but was charged with resisting arrest and other offenses after being ordered to get down from the roof of the burning building during the firefighting operation.
CANYON CITY — The John Day man arrested at the scene of the April 17 downtown fire, after he was told he couldn’t be up on the roof of the burning building during the firefighting operation, has been indicted by a grand jury.
The incident took place at about 8:30 p.m., a few hours after the fire began and firefighters were busy fighting the blaze. Sheriff Todd McKinley said Brandon Glimpse, 66, was ordered to get down from the roof by fire personnel.
After he was back on the ground, a deputy approached him and asked Glimpse to identify himself, McKinley said. He did not identify himself, was uncooperative and attempted to flee, according to the sheriff. A deputy chased and tackled Glimpse, after which he was taken to Blue Mountain Hospital to check for injuries and then taken to the Grant County Jail, McKinley said.
“He disobeyed orders,” the sheriff said.
Glimpse was arrested on suspicion of interfering with firefighter operations, resisting arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and supplying contraband to the Grant County Jail. In an indictment handed up on April 24, he was formally charged with three offenses: supplying contraband at the jail, resisting arrest and unlawful possession of a firearm. The contraband charge is a felony, and the other two are misdemeanors.
Glimpse said he was at the Ugly Truth bar playing pool on April 17 when someone came in shortly before 6 p.m. to say Radio Shack was on fire. As construction manager for Iron Triangle, Glimpse said he has lots of experience going up and down ladders and is familiar with building maintenance equipment. He said he decided to help and got on top of the 1188 Brewing Co. to help hose down the building.
Glimpse said he went home and returned an hour or two later and saw Fire Chief Don Gabbard on top of the building, hosing down the fire. After he helped the chief with a fire hose, Glimpse said, Gabbard told him to get off the roof.
After coming down, Glimpse said his construction experience led him to think there might be maintenance equipment or a hose on the western part of the building. Glimpse said he climbed up on a ladder on the other side and an official in fire gear ordered him to get down.
Glimpse said he complied in getting down the ladder, but started walking away and then running after the official began yelling for his arrest. He was soon tackled and apprehended, he said.
Glimpse said a sheriff’s deputy arrived a few minutes later and arrested him, first taking him to Blue Mountain Hospital for minor scrapes and then taking him to the Grant County Jail, where Glimpse said officers found a concealed firearm.
An arraignment hearing on the matter is scheduled at Grant County Circuit Court on May 15.
