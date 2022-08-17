CANYON CITY — A Grant County man is headed to prison for more than two years after being convicted of weapons offenses and other charges and having his probation revoked for a pair of earlier offenses.
In a bench trial on July 6 in Grant County Circuit Court, Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 39, of John Day was found guilty by Judge Robert F. Nichols of three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon (brass knuckles) and one count of third-degree criminal mischief (for damaging a door).
The judge found Hoppe not guilty on two counts of recklessly endangering another person, and he was acquitted of three counts of first-degree theft.
All of those charges stemmed from a May 25 incident in which Hoppe fired at least one round from a rifle after calling 911 to report that unknown people were surrounding the garage he was in on Lower Yard Road and were trying to break in. The law enforcement officers who arrested him at the scene found no sign of any intruders, but they reportedly found methamphetamine in Hoppe’s possession.
On Thursday, Aug. 11, Grant County Circuit Court Judge Rob Raschio sentenced Hoppe to 18 months in prison, with credit for time served, and two years of post-prison supervision. The judge also recommended that Hoppe obtain substance abuse and mental health evaluations and that he be barred from using intoxicants.
At the same hearing, Raschio revoked Hoppe’s probation for an auto theft conviction arising from a Jan. 28 incident in which Hoppe stole a vehicle after allegedly threatening the patrons of a Mt. Vernon bar with a machete.
With his probation revoked, Hoppe was ordered to serve six months in prison and submit to one year of post-prison supervision.
In addition, Raschio amended Hoppe’s sentence for violating his probation on a 2021 conviction for felon in possession of a firearm and second-degree disorderly conduct. For that offense, Hoppe was ordered to serve another six months in prison followed by two years of post-prison supervision.
All three sentences are to be served consecutively.
Hoppe was represented by attorney Jeffrey C. MacNeilly. Grant County District Attorney Jim Carpenter represented the state.
