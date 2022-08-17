CANYON CITY — A Grant County man is headed to prison for more than two years after being convicted of weapons offenses and other charges and having his probation revoked for a pair of earlier offenses.

In a bench trial on July 6 in Grant County Circuit Court, Christopher Ryan Hoppe, 39, of John Day was found guilty by Judge Robert F. Nichols of three counts of felon in possession of a firearm, one count of felon in possession of a restricted weapon (brass knuckles) and one count of third-degree criminal mischief (for damaging a door).

