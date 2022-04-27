JOHN DAY — The city of John Day has obtained a discharge permit from the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality for a new wastewater treatment plant. The current plant, built in 1949, received its last major upgrade in 1978 and is in a state of disrepair.
John Day’s current sewer plant is located on the north side of the John Day River near the west end of Seventh Street and serves about 2,400 residential, business and institutional customers within the urban growth boundaries of John Day and Canyon City.
The facility has been operating with an expired discharge permit for 15 years. John Day City Manager Nick Green says obtaining the new permit now makes operating the new facility possible. With plans to build a new replacement plant having been in the works for over a decade, one of the last remaining holdups to the project is no longer an issue.
The city is now getting ready to solicit bids for the “package plant,” a prefabricated sewage treatment plant that would be the heart of the new facility. Green says the funds are already on hand to improve the new site, which is located in the northwest corner of the Innovation Gateway district, roughly a mile west of the current plant.
The city also has funding to purchase the package plant, according to Green. The plant will be assembled off-site.
The budget estimate for the project is $17.5 million. The city has $6.5 million in grant funding for the project as well as preliminary approval for another $11 million in funds from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The USDA funds will be made up of a mix of grants and loans, with the ratios to be determined.
With the new sewage plant, the city plans on building a reclamation system that would allow approximately 80 million gallons of treated wastewater a year to be reused rather than discharged into the ground to eventually find its way into the John Day River.
The wastewater will be treated to Class A standards, which is the highest level of treatment. While still not approved for drinking, it can be used for almost any other purpose. “It’s bottled water quality,” Green said.
A planned “purple pipe” distribution system would carry the treated water from the plant to end-users. Green says uses for the reclaimed water could include fill-up stations for fire tenders, irrigation for agriculture, parks and water features, log deck cooling for Malheur Lumber and even data center cooling, provided the city is able to attract that type of business to the Innovation Gateway.
Leftover treated wastewater would be discharged into underground basins, where it would eventually filter into the aquifer. The city would no longer need the percolation ponds to the north of the river that hold treated wastewater from the current treatment plant under these conditions.
Once the purple pipe system is operational, the city estimates it could generate around $60,000 a year in reclaimed water sales, which could be used to buy down sewer rates. The current sewer rates are comparable to Portland’s at $60 a month.
Green says construction is projected to begin on the new site this fall.
