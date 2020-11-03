The John Day City Council made the decision to delay the increase of the franchise fee with Oregon Trail Electric Cooperative so electric rates will be unchanged during the pandemic.
John Day’s current franchise agreement with OTEC will expire on Nov. 10. The update in the agreement reflects current state laws, policies and procedures, but the city council decides what the franchise fee will be for the next 10 years.
John Day assesses a 5% franchise fee rate from OTEC, which generates approximately $90,000 per year for the city’s general fund and is allocated to public safety.
“A one percentage point increase in the franchise fee would cost John Day customers $12 per year and would increase general fund revenue by $18,000 per year,” according to the agenda.
The fee has been 5% for the last 10 years, but several communities have raised it to 7%, which is the highest rate set by cities, according to John Day City Manager Nick Green.
“The question for the council would be, do we hold at 5% ... or do you increase (the rate) between 5% and 7%,” Green said. “Tough time to be talking about this subject, but the agreement is expiring in two weeks so we need to come to a consensus.”
Councilor Greg Habberly raised concerns about raising the rate because the city is raising the sewer rate by $12 at the start of the new year.
“We raised sewer rates the first year, now you want to raise this rate...” Habberly said. “We can’t just keep taxing people right now.”
Green said it was the city council’s decision and not his to raise this rate.
The next opportunity the city can raise the rate is in 10 years because the franchise agreement is renewed every decade.
Councilor Shannon Adair asked if the term of the agreement could be changed because she also has concerns about increasing several rates at the same time.
Councilor Steve Schuette recommended keeping the rate at 5% for now and adding in the agreement to gradually raise the rate to 7% by raising it 1% in two years and then raising it another percent in five years. The rate would remain at 7% for the remainder of the agreement.
The city council came to a consensus to pursue the staggered increase. The franchise fee rate and final ordinance will be reviewed by the city prior to its adoption on Nov. 10.
Councilor Elliot Sky asked how the money would be used and if there are specific needs that need to be addressed due to a lack of funding.
Councilor Dave Holland said the city is supplementing police and fire out of the city’s enterprise funds because the general fund isn’t substantial enough to support them.
“It’s not that their needs are higher, it’s that their money is not enough to start with,” Holland said. “We’re taking money out of our enterprise funds that we could be using on infrastructure, and we’re helping supplement those positions because they’re underfunded right now.”
Green said it’s infrastructure money that is being used for government operations, which is not uncommon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.