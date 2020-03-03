John Day has provided an updated draft for parking that looks to provide more opportunities for oversize vehicles.
The draft presented to the John Day City Council Feb. 25 for parking near city hall calls for 18 parking spots with 16 standard spots, measured about 11-by-22 feet, with one spot designated for handicapped parking, and two 11-by-80 feet oversized pull-through spaces for trailers. Five parking spots will be reserved for city staff and customers at city hall.
The design for the parking lot proposes building a “new rock retaining wall and new fencing along the shared property line in exchange for a no-cost lot line adjustment for the additional parking and restroom facilities along the southern portion of the lot,” according to the agenda for the meeting.
The proposed 10-feet lot line adjustment would also allow a place for a small seating area and a dog park for visitors to let their dogs out. Green added that there is a 20-foot access easement for Sintay’s parking so additional city hall parking won’t affect them.
Councilor Steve Schuette recommended a parking spot next to the restroom be designated ADA accessible.
Councilor Dave Holland was concerned about the oversized pull-through spot closest to the existing curb line and the visibility with the pullouts close to the highway edge.
“I know that pulling out and looking west when those grasses by the hedge stone start getting high, they kind of block your visibility coming from that way,” said Holland. “That’s my only concern ... if it ends up too close to the road and blocking visibility for pulling in and out of city hall parking lot.”
The draft for parking at the Brazil Lot — the old Wright Chevrolet lot on Canton Street — calls for 16 total parking spaces with 13 standard spaces measuring at least 11-by-22 feet with one space designated for handicapped parking and three oversized pull-through spaces for trailers that measure up to 11-by-51 feet. This design includes a bathroom and infiltration area for stormwater management.
Schuette asked if large vehicles or RVs would have enough space to pull out of the oversized spaces if the other parking spots around were filled.
“There’s 24 feet between the edge of this parking and the center parking lots. Is that enough? I don’t know,” Green said. “I would need to talk to Joe (Hitz at Sisul Engineering), and we might need to run some experiments, putting ropes on the ground and trying it.”
Green said several normal-size spots could be removed to provide more space for turning.
Although the plans for both locations include restrooms, those would be built in a later phase after the lots are completed.
Green said he would take the concerns into consideration as he talks with Hitz and the Oregon Department of Transportation before finalizing the plan.
