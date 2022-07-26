From left, 1188 Destinations business partners Julie Bowling, John Spencer, Shannon Adair and Jeremy Adair sit outside 1188 Brewing in John Day on Monday, June 20, 2022. The partners plan to build a distillery, restaurant and other facilities as part of the Innovation Gateway development.
JOHN DAY — Several items were on the agenda during the John Day Planning Commission’s Thursday, July 21, session, including Shannon Adair’s development proposal for the Innovation Gateway, plans to rezone sections of downtown and an effort to annex a residential property owned by Bob Pereira into the city of John Day.
The first item on the agenda was a request for site design review and land partition for mixed-use development for 1188 Destinations. Shannon Adair is looking to build an eating and drinking establishment in the Innovation Gateway as an expansion of her current 1188 brewery and restaurant operation. The development will also include an entertainment venue and overnight lodging.
Land uses for the development are categorized as retail sales and commercial uses.
The motion to approve the request for site design review passed the planning commission 5-1. The lone no vote was due to concerns the development would further strain the city’s sewer system in the absence of a new wastewater treatment plant.
The commission also considered a proposal to rezone a number of properties downtown from their current designation of general commercial or downtown to residential commercial. The rezoning covers 78 properties.
Properties on Northwest First and Second avenues, North Canyon Boulevard, Northeast First and Second avenues, Northeast Dayton Street, Northeast Elm Street and a single property on East Main Street will be affected by the rezoning.
The agenda item passed unanimously with an amendment to allow tiny homes on the rezoned properties. The proposal will head to the John Day City Council for approval.
A motion to annex Bob Pereira’s house into the city limits was also heard at the planning commission session. Pereria’s home is located at 373 Patterson Bridge Road and is surrounded by the corporate boundaries of the city while still remaining outside city limits.
The motion proposed changing Pereira’s zoning designation from county industrial general to city general industrial.
Pereira opposed the annexation and said he had made an agreement with the city in the 1980s that stated his home would not be annexed into the city.
The vote to pass the motion ended in a 3-3 tie. The motion will be continued to the Aug. 23 John Day Planning Commission meeting as a motion cannot end in a tie and must pass or fail by at least a single vote.
In other action, the planning commission decided to push three agenda items out until its next meeting on Aug. 23 due to unfamiliarity with the laws and regulations that govern the agenda items. The three agenda items deal with land use proposals at the Grant County Airport Industrial Park.
AMD 22-02 would’ve clarified and refined land use regulations pertaining to residential dwellings in the general industrial and airport industrial park zones. CUP 22-02 was an application by the Oregon Department of Forestry for a conditional use permit to conduct helipad operations within the airport industrial park and the airport safety and compatibility overlay zone. AMD 22-03 would have amended land uses within the airport industrial park zone to allow for self-service storage facilities.
All three proposals, as well as the proposal to annex Pereira’s home into the city, will be re-evaluated on Aug. 23.
