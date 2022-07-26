1188 destinations business partners

From left, 1188 Destinations business partners Julie Bowling, John Spencer, Shannon Adair and Jeremy Adair sit outside 1188 Brewing in John Day on Monday, June 20, 2022. The partners plan to build a distillery, restaurant and other facilities as part of the Innovation Gateway development.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle

JOHN DAY — Several items were on the agenda during the John Day Planning Commission’s Thursday, July 21, session, including Shannon Adair’s development proposal for the Innovation Gateway, plans to rezone sections of downtown and an effort to annex a residential property owned by Bob Pereira into the city of John Day.

The first item on the agenda was a request for site design review and land partition for mixed-use development for 1188 Destinations. Shannon Adair is looking to build an eating and drinking establishment in the Innovation Gateway as an expansion of her current 1188 brewery and restaurant operation. The development will also include an entertainment venue and overnight lodging.

