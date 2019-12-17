The city of John Day is looking for two more Planning Commission members to serve four-year terms. The terms will start in January 2020, and it is required that an applicant is a resident and inhabitant of John Day. The application also reminds applicants that members of the Planning Commission “are required to file an annual Statement of Economic Interest with the State of Oregon.”
The job of the Planning Commission is to review changes and revisions regarding the city’s development code, according to Chantal DesJardin, the secretary and cashier for the city.
Such projects like the land partition and site design review for the future hotel will be considered by the Planning Commission. Applications are available from the city or on the city’s Facebook page. Return the paperwork to city hall by the end of the year to be considered.
