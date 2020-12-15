Tenants at Boring Properties rentals in John Day could soon have water again.
The John Day City Council moved Dec. 8 to allow tenants of Boring Properties LLC rentals on Southwest Brent Drive to establish temporary utility accounts directly with the city while issues with the landlord paying the utilities are being resolved.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city decided to shut off water service to several rentals owned by Boring Properties because the company owed the city more than $2,700 in past due utility fees and a leak on the property was never addressed. Green said they did not receive a response from the landlord after reaching out to them regarding the issues. Boring Properties has not responded to messages left by the Eagle.
“I don’t have the authority to incur losses to the city when the landlord isn’t paying their bills and isn’t correcting the issue,” Green said. “However, that impacted the tenants, and they’ve been without water for two weeks.”
The leak on the property is about 2 gallons a minute, which is roughly 86,000 gallons a month, according to Green.
Councilor Dave Holland asked if the city could repair the leak and charge it to the property owner. Holland said he hated seeing people forced to live in poor conditions because of something that is out of the their control.
“To have them without water because the landlord is unwilling to pay, I don’t know that that’s the way it should be handled, other than using our remedies available to recoup our money in the long run,” Holland said.
Green said the city is currently giving the property owner due process after the city sent a letter to Boring Properties LLC owner Darrinn Manuel on Dec. 2. This gives Boring Properties 15 days to address the leak and make their account current with the city.
On day 16, if the property owners fail to respond to or act on the request, Green can request an administrative warrant and have the city fix the leak and restore water.
The city can take an action sooner if the property owner gives permission for the city to fix the leak and negotiates an agreement for repaying the city for the cost.
Green said the city’s sewer and water funds can absorb the extent of the losses they would incur while fixing this issue.
Another option discussed was finding transitional housing for the tenants so the city could proceed to revoke the certificate of occupancy for the violations identified at the property.
“Personally, I would like to see city do what we can to help the tenants not live anymore miserably than they already have to,” Holland said.
Councilor Paul Smith asked if something could be done in the short term to help the tenants while waiting on the landlord.
Green said, if the tenants would be willing to pay the utility bill directly to the city and the council approved that as a temporary measure until the abatement issues are resolved, then water could be restored for now.
The city council passed a motion to allow the tenants of Boring Properties to establish temporary, individual accounts with the city to make payments for their utilities until the leak has been repaired and code enforcement issues have been abated, at which point the charges would go back directly to the landlord.
