CANYON CITY — Grant County officials are preparing to take another law enforcement proposal to the city of John Day to find out what kind of law enforcement coverage the town is looking for the county to bring back to its budget committee.
The county’s original proposal hinged in part on being able to transfer a $375,000 federal Community Oriented Policing Services grant to the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, but the city learned last week that the grant is not transferable.
Since the John Day Police Department was suspended in October, enforcing the law within the city limits has fallen on the Grant County Sheriff’s Office, which has four patrol deputies to cover the entire county. Sheriff Todd McKinley has repeatedly told both the City Council and the County Court that he needs additional deputies to provide adequate coverage.
Going back to mid-December, County Commissioner Sam Palmer has met several times to discuss the issue of law enforcement funding informally with Sheriff Todd McKinley, City Councilors Gregg Haberly and Heather Rookstool, and community member John Rowell.
Now, according to Grant County Judge Scott Myers, Palmer will get together with McKinley and come up with a proposal and take it to Grant County’s attorney to present to the city of John Day.
At the Wednesday, Feb. 16, session of the Grant County Court, the topic of how to provide the level of service the city of John Day was accustomed to came up.
County Commissioner Jim Hamsher, who is also Prairie City’s mayor, said that his city disbanded its police department many years ago and has had a contract with the county to pay for policing.
Hamsher said Prairie City has not been able to fund that contract since the start of this fiscal year on July 1 due to budget constraints. He said it is not like other cities in the county are paying for policing and that he hopes his community can start paying for policing again in the future.
Rookstool, who was in attendance at the meeting, said her chief concern was making sure the residents of John Day had a level of protection comparable to what they had before the Police Department was suspended.
Myers said in a later interview, however, that he was not sure John Day could afford the level of service residents had grown used to when they had their own police force.
Asked why the process of working out a new law enforcement funding arrangement is taking so long, Myers said some of the personalities involved in the discussion might be slowing the negotiations.
On Oct. 13, the city of John Day offered to give Grant County $300,000 annually for policing services in exchange for an equal amount from the county road fund for street improvements.
On Jan. 21, the county counsel emailed a detailed counterproposal to the city attorney.
The county’s proposal would give the Sheriff’s Office three additional deputies to provide coverage in John Day. To cover the cost of that coverage, the city would pay a minimum of $282,400 a year. But that rate was based on the city transferring the $375,000 COPS grant to the county, which federal officials have now said can’t be done.
Without the grant funding, the county’s proposal called for the city to pay $371,000 a year. But it’s not clear how the city could afford that amount, given that its total property tax revenues only amount to about $300,000 a year.
The county proposal makes no mention of any county road funds coming to the city.
