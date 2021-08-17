Not enough voters casted a vote to pass a local option levy to support the John Day Police Department in a special election Tuesday.
According to Brenda Percy, Grant County Clerk, the levy received 284 yes votes while 169 voted down the measure, in the unofficial results.
John Day City Council, on April 27, chose to pursue a local option levy of 45-50 cents per $1,000 of assessed property value for five years.
"The returns did not meet the minimum requirement of 50%+1 vote so the measure will not pass." Percy said.
A double majority — more than 50% of registered voters needed to vote, with more than 50% in favor of passing the measure — was required.
The Eagle was not able to reach John Day City Manager Nick Green for a comment.
