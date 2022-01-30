JOHN DAY — The John Day City Council has rejected an appeal of the conditional use permit for a proposed aquatic center for a second time, but that still won’t be the last word on the subject.
After the John Day Planning Commission approved the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District’s permit application on Nov. 9, John Morris appealed the decision to the City Council, laying out his objections in a 15-page document.
At a public hearing on Jan. 5, the council voted 3-2 to uphold the permit. The dissenting votes came from Councilors Heather Rookstool and Elliot Sky, who wanted to hold the record open for additional testimony, as Morris had requested.
The council reversed that decision on Jan. 11, voting unanimously to reopen the record to allow anyone who had participated in earlier public meetings about the pool project to submit additional written testimony through Jan. 19, with Morris being given the opportunity to provide a written rebuttal.
No one provided any additional written testimony by the deadline. With that in mind, at its next meeting on Jan. 25, the council voted unanimously to uphold the conditional use permit, rejecting Morris’ appeal.
What the council did not know, however, was that even though no additional testimony was submitted, Morris had filed a written rebuttal statement just hours before the meeting.
On Saturday, Jan. 29, the city announced plans for a special City Council meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 1, to discuss a number of matters, including Morris’ rebuttal statement.
In the agenda packet for the meeting, City Manager Nick Green writes that Morris submitted the statement to City Hall at 2:22 p.m. on Jan. 25, the day of the meeting, but that his staff did not pass the statement on to him before the meeting that night.
“This document should have been provided to the City Council for their review prior to the council’s (decision), and had I known it had been submitted, it would have been,” Green states.
He goes on to recommend that the council review Morris’ statement and redeliberate on the appeal.
“There is no signed written order and no notice of decision has been mailed to participants,” Green writes in the packet. “Nothing becomes final until a written decision is made. Therefore, councilors may amend their votes (or not) based on this information.”
The proposal calls for a six-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool with an 8,000-sqare-foot structure housing locker rooms, a lobby and office space to be built at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
But even if the conditional use permit is upheld yet again, a lot still has to happen before the pool can be built.
The project has an estimated price tag of $6 million. The city has obtained $2 million in state funding and is considering up to $1 million in cash and in-kind contributions. The John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District is pursuing plans to put a $3 million-$4 million bond measure on the ballot this year to cover the remaining costs of the project.
Registered voters who live within the parks and rec district’s boundaries would have to approve the measure by a simple majority. The district covers the cities of John Day and Canyon City as well as a substantial amount of unincorporated land outside the city limits.
The district extends almost to Mt. Vernon on the west, nearly to Magone Lake on the north, almost to Keeney Forks Road on the east and as far south as Starr Ridge.
Parks and rec district officials have said they hope to place the bond measure on the May 17 ballot.
