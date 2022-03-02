JOHN DAY — A pool bond is headed for the May 17 ballot.
The John Day-Canyon City Parks and Recreation District board voted 4-0 on Tuesday, Feb. 22, to put a measure on the ballot that would raise up to $4 million for the construction of a new aquatic center at the Seventh Street Sports Complex in John Day.
The decision was made during a joint meeting with the John Day City Council. The resolution approved by the board also authorized accepting a $2 million state grant to go toward the pool’s estimated $6 million construction cost and applying for an additional $750,000 in grant funding.
In addition, the resolution approved an intergovernmental agreement that states the district will be responsible for operating and maintaining the aquatic center while the city will be responsible for covering utility costs.
The City Council approved a companion resolution that included the same intergovernmental agreement by a 6-0 vote.
Only voters who live within the district’s boundaries will be eligible to vote on the bond measure, which would add an estimated 70 cents per $1,000 of assessed valuation to property tax bills in the district. For the owner of a property valued at $150,000, that would mean an extra $105 a year in property taxes for the life of the bond, which is expected to be 20 years.
The district includes the cities of John Day and Canyon City as well as unincorporated areas around both communities. The boundary extends almost to Mt. Vernon on the west, nearly to Magone Lake on the north, almost to Keeney Fork Road on the east and as far south as Starr Ridge.
Plans for the aquatic center call for a six-lane, 25-yard outdoor pool to replace the 64-year-old Gleason Pool, which has been closed for two years and is slated for demolition. The design could be tweaked to enclose the building or add features such as a warm-water exercise pool at a later date.
There would be an L-shaped building adjoining the pool, with one wing housing a lobby and reception area, office space, locker rooms and a community room and the other wing housing plumbing, electrical and mechanical equipment.
City Manager Nick Green said during the meeting that it might be possible to include the warm water pool in the initial construction, depending on final cost estimates – especially if the additional grant funding comes through.
“We’re still doing the value engineering,” he said. “We’re calling (the warm water pool) future, but future may be present if that grant is awarded.”
One bit of “value engineering” that has already been worked into the design is a lower roofline for the aquatic center building. Nada Maani of Opsis Architecture, one of two members of the project team who joined the meeting by videoconference, said the change would save money in material and energy costs.
Green noted that the design work is ongoing and that building material and other construction costs are extremely fluid right now, making it difficult to make firm cost estimates this far ahead of the May 17 election. He said the team would present a more refined design, and more solid cost projections, before ballots go out to voters.
“The intent is, prior to the ballot measure in May, to have another presentation,” he said. “The idea is that before anyone in the district goes to vote, they would have an idea what they were voting for.”
A recent survey commissioned by the city of John Day found district voters were closely divided on the issue, with 35% of respondents saying they would definitely vote for the bond measure and 34% saying they would definitely vote against it. When voters who say they would probably vote a certain way or are leaning in that direction were factored in, the breakdown was 51% in favor to 45% against, with another 4% undecided.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.