JOHN DAY — The city of John Day and the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District are hopeful of getting a bond measure on the May or November ballot next year to help fund the construction of a six-lane, 25-yard competitive pool at Seventh Street Complex.
In an email, district board member Lisa Weigum told the Eagle that the board is exploring opportunities to bring down the $6 million price tag to build the pool in an effort to reduce the community’s cost as much as possible. According to minutes from a neighborhood meeting held by the board on Aug. 11, the estimated annual tax rate at that time was 72 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value.
Weigum said it is important to note that the 72 cents per thousand figure is based on 2019-2020 property values and is not a hard number.
Weigum said construction depends on voters passing the measure and it is unlikely Parks and Rec would move forward if the bond does not get on the ballot and pass.
“Ideally, we’d like to start as soon as fall of 2022,” she said, “but that all depends on the voters and our timeline to land on the ballot in May.”
She said if they wait until the November ballot, construction would start in late spring-early summer of 2023 on land owned by Parks and Rec if voters approve the measure.
Weigum declined to discuss possible sources for the additional funding just yet, saying the board is still strategizing its approach. However, as the board goes through the process, she said she would share their successes or failures in securing outside funding.
Some $2 million in state funding for the project, in the form of net proceeds from lottery bonds, was provided amid a flurry of spending at the end of the 2021 Oregon legislative session.
The funding was included in Senate Bill 5534 — otherwise known as the “Christmas Tree Bill” — a collection of local projects and programs.
That means another $4 million must be raised to cover the construction costs of the new pool.
Nick Green, John Day city manager, told the Eagle in an email in June that the project would be a joint effort by the city of John Day, the John Day/Canyon City Parks and Recreation District and the Oregon State Parks and Recreation Department.
He said the plan was to have Parks and Rec move forward with operations and maintenance costs without going to the public for fundraising. However, he told the newspaper in June that some additional fundraising might be needed to build the pool at the scale that the community wants.
According to Parks and Rec’s Aug. 11 neighborhood meeting minutes, the board said it had successfully managed Gleason Pool with a smaller staff than the district has now and would not need to go to the public for staffing and maintenance costs.
Weigum said a majority of the concerns at the meeting had to do with pedestrian and traffic safety. She said Parks and Rec and the city are working together to mitigate those concerns.
Secret meeting?
In the Aug. 11 planning meeting, the Parks and Rec board responded to allegations that the meeting was illegal because the public had not been properly notified.
Weigum told the Eagle that the board was required to hold a neighborhood meeting before applying for a site design review with the John Day Planning Commission.
John Day’s municipal code states that neighbors within 100 feet of the proposed project site are allowed to comment on a project before the formal planning process begins.
John Day’s code requires that those living within 100 of the site get notice of the meeting at their addresses of record at the Grant County Assessor’s Office at least 14 days before the meeting and at least 21 days before applying for the site design review with the city.
Weigum said the board had met that notification requirement and expanded the invites out to nearly 200 feet. “We wanted to make sure we were being mindful of potential property owners who may be impacted,” she said.
Background on the pool
The city of John Day scrapped an earlier plan to ask voters to approve a bond for construction and a taxing district for operations costs for a replacement for Gleason Pool after Canyon City and Mt. Vernon elected officials voted against supporting the taxing district last summer.
Those cities would have been in a taxing district that would have covered John Day, Canyon City, Mt. Vernon, Prairie City, Seneca and their rural fire districts. Without their support, the project was rendered infeasible, Green said at the time. Although Grant County could have still placed the construction bond on the ballot, the county could not include cities that did not pass resolutions supporting the proposed taxing districts.
Green told the Eagle in June that there would have been no way to raise the estimated $90,000 per year to operate and maintain the pool.
While Canyon City Mayor Steve Fischer and representatives from the Grant County Farm Bureau focused on repairing Gleason Pool, Green said that option was not feasible as the cost would have been between $540,000 and $810,000 to extend the old pool’s life by 10-15 years. Weigum said the pool was built in the early 1960s.
Fischer and Mt. Vernon Mayor Kenny Delano also expressed concerns with the taxing district. Delano said last year that he wished there was a way to provide a pool that wouldn’t be a long-term burden on taxpayers.
