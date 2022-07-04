JOHN DAY — The John Day Public Works Department is welcoming a new director following the retirement of former head Monte Legg. Legg retired on Thursday, June 30, following 21 years of employment with the city of John Day.
The retirement makes way for Casey Myers to take the role of public works director. Myers has been employed by the city of John Day for 14 years, having previously served as the head of the water treatment facility and foreman of public works prior to his current role.
Myers has spent the last seven months training with Legg in preparation for becoming the head of the Public Works Department.
“He was head foreman for public works between November 2021 and now. During that seven months he was receiving trining from Monte on how to take over the mantle of public works director. He’s really been leading the crew solidly for the past two months under Monte’s direction,” John Day City Manager Corum Ketchum said.
Ketchum said there was never really an effort to look outside the department to find a new director once Legg had decided to retire.
“We like to promote from within where possible in the city," he said. "It encourages loyalty and retains institutional knowledge, which is something we really value.”
Ketchum also said that Myers’ previous role as foreman helped prepare him to transition into the top job.
“Putting him in as foreman seven months ago gave him that gradual ramp-up in responsibility that let him gain the trust of his crews and understand their roles and their skill sets and not completely dump him off in the deep end as the city has been doing all these capital outlay projects,” Ketchum said.
Myers officially began his duties as the public works director on Friday, July 1.
