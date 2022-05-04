JOHN DAY — John Day’s search for a successor to outgoing City Manager Nick Green will have to start anew after the city rejected two candidates who had applied to be his replacement.
Green announced in January that he plans to step down by the end of June.
The John Day City Council held a brief meeting on April 26 to plan the next steps in the process after deciding not to hire either of the two candidates for the job.
The city now turns to Washington-based consulting firm CMP Consultants to search for qualified candidates for the position. The search will cost the city between $15,000 and $25,000, but councilors at the April 26 meeting stressed the firm guarantees qualified candidates.
John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom said he can’t say much about the applications of individual candidates but that they weren’t the fit the city was looking for.
“They just didn’t meet our expectations. They weren’t what we were looking for. We just decided to open it up again for people to apply.”
As it did with the initial candidates, the city has decided to go with a confidential hiring process for its renewed city manager search. The names of the applicants will not be disclosed until the city announces who it has hired for the job.
According to Lundbom, state law allows government bodies to discuss hiring decisions in executive session, outside the normal public meeting process.
“I don’t have that executive session number off the top of my head, but this is all spelled out in how we’re doing it,” the mayor said. “Some of those things you just can’t talk about in public.”
The failure to find a qualified candidate in the first crop of applicants for the city manager position raises questions as to what the city is going to do in the interim between Green leaving in June and hiring a new manager to replace him. Lundbom says the solution could be a number of things, from Green working on a contract basis to Community Development Director Corum Ketchum filling the void until a new hire is made.
When asked about that contingency, Lundbom said the city is “working on that now.”
“We started working on an agreement to help us finish the projects that Green started,” the mayor said. “This may be in addition to that or not.”
Lundbom said the City Council didn’t know which direction it was going to go until the April 26 meeting, when it decided to look for more candidates through CMP Consultants.
“That opened up another set of discussions about what we’re going to do. If the search takes four months and Nick is only going to be here for two, what’s going to happen?”
Lundbom said Ketchum can handle some of the city manager work, but city councilors don’t want to “shove the responsibilities of city manager onto our community development guy.”
Long term, the failure to hire a new city manager won’t affect the projects the city is already working on, according to Lundbom. Short term, the city will have to find somebody to run City Council meetings and come up with an agenda for those meetings after Green’s time as city manager expires.
“The big projects and the stuff that is in the works — the planning, the permitting, the contracts — all that is going to be taken care of by (Green). We may have to figure something out for day-to-day things.”
Green’s role with the city after transitioning out of the city manager position is still up in the air. Green has started his own consulting firm and is in talks with the city to take on a consultant role when he leaves his post in June.
“Nick has presented a proposal; I haven’t seen it yet, but that’s what he’s working on,” Lundbom said. “Then we will sit down and review that to find out if it is something we can afford and something we want. I think he wants to help us finish the jobs — I think we just have to agree on how that is going to happen.”
It will take some time for CMP Consultants to assemble, vet and interview a new crop of city manager candidates, according to the discussion at the April 26 meeting.
Lundbom said it will likely be at least August, and possibly later, before a new city manager can be hired.
