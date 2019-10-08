The city of John Day is receiving state and national recognition for its efforts to improve the community.
The city received the 2019 Award for Excellence at the League of Oregon Cities annual conference Sept. 27 in Bend for its Innovation Gateway and Riverfront Recreation Area. The award recognizes progressive and innovative city operations and services.
“Eleven cities in Oregon submitted to be in this competition, and we got the award,” said John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom.
The Innovation Gateway includes several projects centered around the revitalization of the Oregon Pine mill site in John Day, such as the restoration of the John Day River, increased public access and recreational opportunities, a new wastewater treatment plant and a hydroponic greenhouse.
“In the next four years, John Day will be a place to come, a place where citizens can enjoy the river,” Lundbom said. “The sewer plant is going to happen, but the (other plans) will happen as money and permitting allows.”
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the river access will be great for the city.
“Opening up access to the John Day River to multiple neighborhoods, in an area where it was previously inaccessible, is a big part of the plan,” Green said. “The trail along the north side of the river that connects to Charolais Heights to Valley View Drive, south to Canton Street in between Seventh Street and the fairgrounds will now be able to give people access from downtown to the river and from the neighborhood to the river, which has been blocked from public access for the last 100 years.”
To help fund some of the projects, the city submitted multiple grant applications. On Sept. 19, it was announced that John Day was awarded $511,927 through two grants from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The OPRD Local Government Grant will provide $471,927 to develop an Integrated Park System and Aquatic and Recreation Center. The 2019 OPRD planning grant will provide $40,000 to develop a facilities plan for a new aquatic center.
“Right now its all on paper,” Lundbom said. “It is a plan, and we’ve been told that having a good plan makes things happen.”
Green said adoption of the Innovation Gateway and Riverfront Recreation Area plans has been delayed to Nov. 12 because the Community Advisory Committee needs more time to review them.
In more good news for the city, the federal Environmental Protection Agency announced Monday that John Day is one of 10 communities nationwide selected for the Recreation Economy for Rural Communities assistance program to help revitalize Main Street through outdoor recreation.
