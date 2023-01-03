JOHN DAY — A longstanding disagreement between the city of John Day and an area homeowner is set to continue as the city restarts the process of annexing Bob Pereira’s property on Patterson Bridge Road into the city limits.
That decision was made at the Thursday, Dec. 29, John Day City Council meeting, where the council also voted to allow personal storage and work-related housing in industrial zones.
The move to annex Pereira’s house, located at 373 Patterson Bridge Road, began at a July 21 session of the John Day Planning Commission. The vote to annex the property ended in a 3-3 tie, which continued the motion to the commission’s Aug. 23 meeting.
The proposal eventually made its way to the John Day City Council for a vote as to whether Pereira’s house is officially annexed into the city. A procedural issue prevented the council from voting on the matter on Dec. 29, kicking the proposal back down to the planning commission and restarting the entire annexation process.
Pereira is adamantly against the annexation, citing a previous agreement he had made with former City Manager Bill Deist to keep his property out of the city limits. The city counters with the argument that there are other properties surrounding Pereira’s that have already agreed to annex and that it is city policy to not have unincorporated properties that are surrounded by incorporated properties in the city.
The proposal will now head to the planning commission to be voted on again before going back to the new city council for a vote sometime later this year.
The city also adopted a pair of land use ordinances at the Dec. 29 city council session. The first, Ordinance 22-201-12, would allow for residential uses in industrial zones subject to a conditional use permit that would be issued by the planning commission.
The city hopes the ordinance will help solve housing shortages that seasonal staff encounter when working in John Day.
The second ordinance, No. 22-202-13, allows a wider range of land uses at the Grant County Airport Industrial Park. While a few different uses for the land were discussed, the most pertinent were allowances for personal storage sites at the industrial park.
Both ordinances passed unanimously during the Dec. 29 council session.
The city also authorized a number of professional service agreements, solicitation notices and amendments to grant and service agreements in moving forward with the new wastewater treatment plant.
The five professional service agreements authorized by the city cover everything from water use data analysis to surveying the site, groundwater monitoring, water rights transfers and consumptive use assessments. The combined cost of the service agreements is $87,450.
The city also approved the publication of two public notices. One notice is a request for bids on the engineering of the “purple pipe” system that will carry treated wastewater throughout the city. The other is for a findings hearing for the progressive design-build bid solicitation for the construction of the wastewater treatment plant.
The amendments deal with the timeline of the wastewater treatment plant and the ability of the contractors to perform certain Endangered Species Act compliance support services for the treatment plant.
Amendment 4 extends the project completion deadline to March 16, 2024, adjusts budget line items and creates a new $9,042 budget line item for an Endangered Species Act study. Amendment 10 amends the city’s agreement with the contractor to perform certain Endangered Species Act compliance support services.
All of the professional service agreements, solicitations and amendments were passed by 6-0 votes, aside from Ordinance 22-201-12. That ordinance passed 5-0, with Shannon Adair abstaining due to her ownership of lands that would be affected by the outcome of the vote.
