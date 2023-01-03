JOHN DAY — A longstanding disagreement between the city of John Day and an area homeowner is set to continue as the city restarts the process of annexing Bob Pereira’s property on Patterson Bridge Road into the city limits.

That decision was made at the Thursday, Dec. 29, John Day City Council meeting, where the council also voted to allow personal storage and work-related housing in industrial zones.

Tags

Locations

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.