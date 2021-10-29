JOHN DAY — Municipal government in John Day has a new look.
At the Oct. 26 City Council meeting, City Manager Nick Green unveiled a revamped org chart that reflects a number of changes in local government, including the transitioning of the 911 dispatch center from city department to independent agency in 2019, the recent decision to disband the police department and an increased emphasis on community development and economic revitalization.
The new structure, which went into effect on Monday, Nov. 1, features four departments, each headed by a director and a deputy director or senior employee: the Administrative Department, led by the city manager; Community Development Department, led by the community development director and deputy city manager (a new position); Public Works Department, led by the public works director; and Public Safety Department, led by the fire chief.
The council voted to approve the new position of community development director and deputy city manager by a 6-0 vote, with Councilor David Holland absent.
The job is being advertised locally and at the state and regional levels, Green said. The pay range is between $64,620 and $86,856 per year.
In addition to being the city’s second-highest-ranking manager, the position will have a wide range of responsibilities to include administering the Growing Rural Oregon Program and the Oregon Regional Accelerator and Innovation Network in John Day; managing the city’s agribusiness co-op and its housing and development incentive programs; overseeing the John Day Planning Department and Urban Renewal Agency; and helping to manage the city’s $25 million grant portfolio.
City Council approval was not required for the change in organizational structure, which is under the city manager’s direct control, but Green said he’s confident he has the council’s backing for the new model.
“There was general concurrence with the approach,” he told the newspaper. “We’ve talked for some time about creating a planning and community development department because right now I do all that (in addition to other duties), and it’s too much for one position.”
Green said the new structure, with 13 full-time city employees plus four part-timers and a contract city recorder, is considerably leaner than what was in place when he was hired in 2016. At that time, he said, the city had 24 full-time employees in five departments.
In other action, the council:
• Approved $22,181.53 in rebate payments to participants in the John Day Urban Renewal Agency’s 2020 housing incentive program. The five participating properties were eligible for 7% of the change in assessed value created by their housing developments.
• Signed off on a $439,970 grant from the Oregon Business Development Department to help finance work on Southwest Fourth Avenue to repair damage from a 2019 flood. The total project cost is estimated at a little over $1.8 million, with the city paying the design costs, the Oregon Department of Transportation contributing $50,000 and the Federal Emergency Management Agency paying the rest.
• Approved a memorandum of understanding to create the Consortium for Public Improvement Programs, a partnership between the cities of John Day, Burns and Lakeview designed to facilitate new housing construction and other projects through a cost-sharing arrangement. A $60,000 state grant to the consortium will pay for design work on plans for 3-D printed houses, including a dozen affordable units to be built as part of The Ridge development in John Day.
• Went into executive session to discuss negotiations surrounding a real property transaction.
Also on the agenda was a discussion and possible approval of the city’s proposal for a fund exchange agreement with Grant County.
The proposal — which will have to be approved by both the City Council and the Grant County Court — calls for the city to give the county roughly $300,000 a year in general fund money for three years to help pay for law enforcement services through the Sheriff’s Office in the wake of the dissolution of the John Day Police Department. In exchange, the city wants the county to turn over $300,000 a year for three years from the county road fund to help pay for street improvements in John Day.
Green said the language of the proposed agreement was still being reviewed by the city’s attorneys and was not yet ready for the council’s approval.
