JOHN DAY — The John Day Planning Commission will review conditional use permits for two retail pot shops on Wednesday, Oct. 6.
Haley Olson, whose family owns Rocky Mountain Dispensary, told the Eagle that she plans to relocate to 743 West Street, inside the city limits near Timbers Bistro.
Rocky Mountain Dispensary, the county’s only cannabis dispensary, began selling medical marijuana in 2016. Olson said the existing location, which is just outside the John Day city limits, would convert to a distribution and processing center.
Olson said currently, recreational sales make up 80% of her business while medical marijuana accounts for 20%. However, she said over the years the ratio has fluctuated because she and her staff encourage people who might qualify for a medical card to get one. She said the up-front cost in Oregon to get a medicinal marijuana card is $400. Most people are unwilling to cough up that expense, she said, but they end up paying on the back end by way of a 20% sales tax on recreational cannabis.
She said the distribution center could move a variety of cannabis products from larger vendors from different parts of the state. Such operations are heavily regulated by the Oregon Liquor & Cannabis Commission, Olson said. The OLCC requires, among other things, that producers store cannabis in secure locations with security cameras.
With a three-year backlog on licensing in the state, Olson is seeking a change in location instead of getting a new license.
Olson said she hopes to open at the new location in the winter of 2022, but the timeline could change as OLCC has a multi-step inspection and licensing process.
Burnt River Farms
The Planning Commission will also review an application for a conditional use permit from the cannabis company Burnt River Farms to open a pot shop at 518 S. Canyon Blvd., Heart of Grant County’s former location.
The company, headquartered in Huntington and Baker County, also owns a dispensary in Ontario and a farm in Huntington.
According to the conditional-use application, the two-story, 750-square-foot building would operate the store on the bottom floor. The application lists Mahogany Ridge Properties as the owner of the location.
Representatives of Burnt River Farms did not immediately respond to the Eagle’s request for comment.
Cannabis in Grant County
The Grant County Court banned weed in the county’s cities in 2015 after 56% of voters in Oregon passed Measure 91, allowing recreational marijuana businesses. An initiative to overturn the ban was narrowly defeated in May 2016, by 1,689 to 1,469 votes. In September of 2016, the county amended the ban to allow registered patients to purchase medical marijuana.
In May of 2018, voters repealed the ban by an almost identical margin, with 1,687 voting to repeal and 1,492 voting to keep the ban in place.
Both attempts to overturn the ban were led by Olson and her mother, Cindy Kidd.
“Our family literally began knocking on doors,” Kidd said, “and we got out into the community and got people on board.”
Kidd said that Olson’s father had cancer, and at the time there were no medical marijuana providers in Eastern Oregon.
She said there was a need for medical marijuana, and they opened Rocky Mountain Dispensary just outside the John Day city limits in 2017. In the beginning, they averaged five customers a day. Kidd said it was exciting for her and Olson, and the dispensary served a purpose.
They invested in a grow room after voters passed the statewide measure to legalize recreational pot, but then the county passed an ordinance to ban weed sales inside incorporated communities.
“In order for us to grow,” Olson said, “we were going to have to move or change our local rule. We thought, ‘Well, we’re just gonna try to change the local rule.’”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.