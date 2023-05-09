John Day City Hall (copy)
John Day City Hall is shown on Friday, May 20, 2022. The city is looking into a partnership with Burns and Lakeview that would allow the three communities to address housing shortages within rural Oregon.

BURNS — The city of John Day is once again poised to join R3 (known officially as the Regional Rural Revitalization Strategies Consortium) following the new group’s first board meeting on Thursday, May 4, in Burns.

The meeting was attended in person by John Day Mayor Heather Rookstool along with the city’s legal counsel and members of the city council. Interim City Manager Rick Allen attended the meeting virtually.

