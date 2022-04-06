JOHN DAY — The city of John Day is looking for a new city manager to replace Nick Green, who has held the post since mid-2016.
Green has worn many hats during his time as John Day city manager. Most notably, his grant writing skills have brought millions of dollars to John Day and was the catalyst for a string of public works projects that have already begun or are set to start soon.
The city began advertising for the position shortly after Green announced his intention to resign at a City Council meeting in late January.
City officials are considering three applicants for the position, but their names have not been made public. That’s because the City Council decided to conduct a confidential hiring process.
John Day Mayor Ron Lundbom says the process is in line with what the attorney overseeing the hiring process has advised. The public will get to meet the new city manager once the position has been filled.
Lundbom said the City Council is hoping to hire a manager who can match Green’s vision for John Day, but the variety and complexity of tasks Green was involved in makes that challenging.
“Nick wears, like, eight hats,” Lundbom said. “You look at a lot of things in his job description, and probably half of those jobs pay six figures.”
Lundbom says the city took a fair amount of criticism for paying Green a 1% fee for his grant writing and administration duties, but the return on investment has been a bargain.
“Grant writers make 3-5% and sometimes up to 10%, and that is just for being a grant writer and not even being successful,” Lundbom said.
“Grant administrators make the same. We have a successful grant writer and administrator, and we are paying him 1%.”
The main concern for Lundbom in finding a replacement for Green is getting somebody who understands public finance, because the city budget isn’t like a household or business budget. Using the police funding issue as an example, Lundbom said you can’t just take money from any part of the budget and add it to the police fund.
“Public safety can only be paid by state shared revenue or public funds,” the mayor said. “That’s why Nick was so adamant about population growth and the county doing something about population growth.”
Both state shared revenue and property tax receipts, the city’s other primary source of unrestricted funds, are highly dependent on population.
Lundbom said he is confident that, whoever the next city manager is, the grant-funded projects Green started will be completed.
“I don’t think we are going to be wondering if the sewer plant is going to be built because Nick Green isn’t here.”
The city’s administrative committee will meet this week to discuss the candidates and chose one for the City Council to consider as Green’s replacement.
