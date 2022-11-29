JOHN DAY — More grant funding is on the way for John Day.
The city is set to receive a pair of grants that total $350,000. The grant awards were announced during the Nov. 22 city council session at the John Day Fire Hall.
The first is a technical assistance grant from the Oregon Department of Energy in the amount of $100,000. The funds will go toward energy resilience for the new wastewater treatment plant.
The money will pay for planning needed to site solar panels to supply power to the facility, as well as other strategies for energy resilience. Those “other strategies” come in the form of on-site batteries for energy storage and the capture of energy through the purple pipe water reclamation system via in-line hydraulic turbines, among other ideas.
The city will also be receiving $250,000 from the Oregon Department of Transportation for work on the intersection of Patterson Bridge Road and Seventh Avenue and the intersection of Seventh and Holmstrom Road.
Pre-construction photos show the intersection at Northwest Seventh Avenue and Patterson Bridge Road is deteriorating due to inadequate storm drainage and large vehicle travel over freeze-thaw conditions on the road. The intersection is also considered a safety risk due to the lack of a sidewalk and the road being unmarked at present.
Similarly, the intersection of Northeast Seventh Avenue and Holmstrom Road also suffers from degraded road conditions due to improper stormwater management. Additionally, the intersection of Northeast Seventh and Holmstrom is closed by the playground in the Seventh Street Complex due to water damage.
John Day chief planning official Nick Green said the timelines for the projects differ.
“Planning for the Department of Energy grant can happen as soon as the contract is awarded,” he said.
The timeline for the road repairs is a little further out due to current weather conditions. Green anticipates the street improvements will be able to begin around mid-March.
