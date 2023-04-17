JOHN DAY — How can transportation be improved in John Day?
The city is hosting an open house on Monday, April 24, in Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds seeking answers to that question. The open house will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will also be a gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seventh Street Sports Complex for those who can’t attend the 6:30 event.
John Day was awarded funding in 2022 through the Department of Land Conservation and Development’s Rural Transportation Equity program. The program seeks to identify areas where things such as sidewalks, multiuse paths, bicycle lanes and access to transit services can be improved throughout the community.
The program supports small, rural communities in Oregon in an effort to identify transportation options for those with limited access to community resources and critical services without a car.
Over the next few months, the project team will be asking John Day residents to help identify desired improvements in the city’s sidewalk, bike lane and/or trail system in order to help people have better connections to parks, schools and services. The team has interviewed community members over the past few weeks as well as conducting research and site visits to identify underserved pockets of John Day that may face these types of barriers.
City staff and the project team invite residents to take a survey about John Day’s transportation system at bit.ly/LetsTalkJD. The survey link will be live starting April 24 and run through May 8.
There will be additional opportunities for public input during the spring. The final plan will allow the city to position itself for funding for design and construction of priority projects in the future. The final plan will be presented by the John Day City Council this summer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.