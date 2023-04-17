Trowbridge Pavilion
Buy Now

The Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds serves a wide range of purposes, from rallies and conventions to private services or family events.

 The Eagle/Richard Hanners

JOHN DAY — How can transportation be improved in John Day?

The city is hosting an open house on Monday, April 24, in Trowbridge Pavilion at the Grant County Fairgrounds seeking answers to that question. The open house will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. There will also be a gathering from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Seventh Street Sports Complex for those who can’t attend the 6:30 event.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.