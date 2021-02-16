John Day plans to talk with the Grant County Court on road investments that could lead to housing opportunities.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the county court asked if he could present to them on Feb. 24 and introduce the topic of how the urban renewal agency could be used to help offset land development costs.
Green said the way that could work is if there is a public-public partnership between the city and the county and the URA. Under the proposal, the county would pay to install roads up front, and the URA would pay the county back for the cost of the roads when new development increased the taxes paid to the URA.
“We could do our piece for the utilities, but we couldn’t do the utility and the streets,” Green said. “We would need county road dollars to build roads in the county, and then we would pay back the road reserve funds or any kind of contribution through the URA.”
The URA freezes the taxes that all taxing districts receive from a property at the level they were when the URA began in 2017-2018, and the tax revenue from any increases in property value are funneled to the URA for the life of the program, which cannot exceed 20 years.
Green said that before the hospital, school, city and the county taxing districts get their share of the underlying tax base, the investments made by the city and the county would be paid back. He added that it’s a sustainable investment model, but it does defer the tax increase for all eight tax jurisdictions a couple of more years.
“The idea is that we buy out the negative equity, and then we recover through the URA’s tax base so we all get repaid for our investments, and then we release the URA area to the other tax jurisdictions,” Green said.
Under the URA’s housing incentive program, the city provides a cash rebate equal to 7% of the increase in assessed value and pays for system development charges for new home construction.
“It’s a slight change from what we originally proposed, but the reason we’re considering it is if we run out of buildable lots, the URA would decline because there’s nowhere else to build, which I think is probably going to happen,” Green said.
Green said a good project to work on with the county would be on Ironwood Estates Phase One since much of the preliminary work has been completed.
“I think that’s the project I would suggest you do the test case with, iron out any kinks in the development agreement, and once we figure that out, let’s just replicate it, adjust on the market and don’t saturate the market with too much supply,” Green said.
Green said, with this scenario, the county controls their own investment risk since the county assessor captures the tax before it’s remitted to the URA, and if an individual owner were to default, it’s the county that goes through the foreclosure process.
“I just don’t see any way the county doesn’t get their money back,” Green said. “They’re both the lender and the collector by statute.”
