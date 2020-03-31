John Day Police Chief Mike Durr said thefts in the city have declined recently, but people should remain vigilant.
Items stolen from five businesses in John Day have been recovered after law enforcement found a suspect who had the items, Durr said.
In a March 11 indictment, a grand jury accused Bobby L. Ruston, 42, of five counts of second-degree burglary, five counts of first-degree theft, one count of third-degree theft, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, two counts of third-degree criminal mischief and felon in possession of a firearm. Victims included multiple local businesses — John Day Video Shoppe, High Desert Office Equipment, Dark Horse Antiques, Grant Soil and Water Conservation District and the Natural Resources Conservation Service — according to the indictment.
Durr said, in the first week of December, a string of five burglaries of businesses in John Day began.
John Day Police Department worked on the cases until they got information and received a search warrant, he said.
With assistance from the Oregon State Police, they recovered property from each of the burglaries and took Ruston into custody and lodged him on March 6, Durr said.
“We had to check with the district attorney to see if there was any reason to withhold that property as evidence, and then we gave it back to the proper owners after documenting it all,” Durr said. “We were very happy to do that. When somebody just goes into your business, it just seems like the whole system is broke down. That person has no regard at all for private property.”
Since the arrest, Durr has seen a slight decrease in thefts in John Day but said the public should avoid letting their guard down.
Durr said, while theft from vehicles has gone down slightly, he still receives reports of thefts of chainsaws and tools from the back of pickups and guns from the cabs. He said at least three guns have been stolen since last fall.
“A vehicle is really no problem to access, and if people can take their chainsaws and lock them up at night, that will be a major advantage,” Durr said. “I wouldn’t leave anything of value in either the front of the car or bed of the truck, whether it’s locked or unlocked.”
Durr said there are layers of security and tricks that could help prevent a robbery such as using cameras, cutting away the dark spots and using lights.
