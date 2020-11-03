Many projects in John Day are shovel ready, but funding is needed to get past the planning stage to get the shovel to the ground.
Councilor Greg Habberly said in a city council meeting Oct. 27 he wanted to move forward on some of the projects the city has planned after talking about the city’s general fund and the money given to public safety.
Green agreed but said some projects will need grants to move forward.
“And I will say, that’s another one where we need to be honest with (the residents in John Day),” Green said. “We teed up a lot of projects because we had enough funds to do the planning and pursue grants, but we never had enough money to fully fund any of them.”
Green said the projects were always contingent on grant financing.
He said people get frustrated because it seems like projects lack development, but many projects are shovel ready and the city is ready to pull the trigger once they win awards that allow for it.
“We’re not going to dump 100% of our money into anything,” Green said. “Because you don’t get to do that more than once or twice before you’re out of money.”
By using this approach, with the addition of a recent $810,000 award from Business Oregon, the city has received more than $13 million in grant funding during the last four years, according to the John Day newsletter sent out in October.
Councilor Shannon Adair said she feels like the city has accomplished a lot since she first joined the council. Even without winning all the grants the city wanted, Adair said the city has still won many grants. She said the city has done a lot of the planning necessary and shouldn’t view the slowdown as an indicator for the city not being successful.
Habberly said a lot has been going on, but much of the work is not in the public eye.
Councilor Elliot Sky said many people don’t understand how grants work and what the city is doing and believes communication could be improved.
“The things we’re voting on, they’re well thought out, it makes sense and we vote for things together because they make sense,” Sky said. “I think that we have a communication problem (with the community), and people don’t understand what we’re doing, and we have a participation problem in other organizations.”
Sky said he thinks, if more people were at the meetings, they’d feel positive about the projects too.
Habberly said another problem is that the city is moving toward “the big picture,” and some residents don’t understand that.
Green said it is important to earn people’s trust in the community.
“We want the public’s trust, and I feel like government in general has lost the public’s trust,” Green said. “We don’t want that, and if we’re going to have this conversation with our residents, they need to know we’re being open and honest and our intent is to create good policy that serves them.
“There’s a very real negative perception of what government is doing with public money, and there’s unfortunately examples out there of agencies that have been caught and being less than forthcoming. I want to make sure that we don’t fall into that trap because at the end of the day, this isn’t our money. This money belongs to the residents, and they need to be part of this discussion somehow.”
