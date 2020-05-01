Temperatures in John Day averaged slightly colder than normal during the month of April, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 44.9 degrees, which was 1.7 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 60.4 degrees, which was normal. The highest was 80 degrees on April 30. Low temperatures averaged 29.5 degrees, which was 3.4 degrees below normal. The lowest was 19 degrees on April 13.
There were 20 days with the low temperature below 32 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 1.26 inches during April, which was 0.13 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on seven days with the heaviest, 0.28 inches, reported on April 23.
Precipitation this year has reached 4.16 inches, which is 0.23 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 4.90 inches, which is 3.07 inches below normal.
Snowfall totaled 0.2 inches. The heaviest snowfall was 0.2 inches reported on April 2. The greatest depth of snow on the ground was 1 inch on April 2.
The outlook for May from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day rise from 65 degrees at the start of May to 73 degrees at the end of May. Normal lows rise from 36 degrees to 43 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 1.90 inches.
