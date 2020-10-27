The Bureau of Land Management announced that it is seeking public nominations for positions on the John Day-Snake Resource Advisory Council.
This 15-member citizen-based council assists in the development of recommendations that address public land management issues in central and northeastern Oregon. The JDSRAC provides input to managers from the Prineville District BLM, Vale District BLM’s Baker Resource Area and the Malheur, Wallowa-Whitman, Umatilla, Ochoco and Deschutes national forests.
“The JDSRAC provides the BLM with vital feedback on current issues and enables us to engage local stakeholders to improve management of public lands,” said Vale District Manager Don Gonzalez. “Our goal is to ensure the membership of the JDSRAC encompasses a variety of perspectives to guide our work as effectively as possible.”
The BLM maintains the JDSRAC as a means of gaining expert advice, ideas, and diverse opinions on issues including land use planning, fire management, off-highway vehicle use, recreation, noxious weed management and grazing issues. The JDSRAC supports the bureau’s commitment to building a shared conservation stewardship legacy in central and Eastern Oregon.
Individuals may nominate themselves or others to serve on the JDSRAC. Nominees, who must be residents of Oregon, will be reviewed based on their training, education and knowledge of the geographic area. Nominees should also demonstrate a commitment to consensus building and collaborative decision-making. Letters of reference must accompany all nominations from any represented interests or organizations, a completed RAC application and any other information that speaks to the nominee’s qualifications.
The JDSRAC has positions open in the following categories:
• Category One: Representatives of organizations associated with energy/mineral development; federal grazing permit holders; the timber industry; transportation or rights-of-way; off-highway vehicles users; and commercial and developed outdoor recreation.
• Category Two – Representatives of archeological and historic organizations; dispersed recreation users; wild horse and burro organizations; and nationally or regionally-recognized environmental organizations.
• Category Three – Representatives of state, county or local elected office; Native American tribes located within or adjacent to Eastern Oregon; academicians employed in natural resource management or natural sciences; employees of a state agency responsible for management of natural resources; and the public at large.
As published in a notice in the Federal Register, the BLM will consider nominations until Nov. 13. The complete and signed application package must be postmarked or emailed on or before that date. For more information, contact Larisa Bogardus, lbogardus@blm.gov or 541-523-1407.
The application for the JDSRAC can be found at blm.gov/sites/blm.gov/files/1120-019_0.pdf.
