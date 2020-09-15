The John Day Street Fair will honor local firefighters and law enforcement Friday and throw hamburgers and hot dogs on the grill from 5-9 p.m.
In addition to visiting with the men and women in public service, John Day Farmers Market Manager Stephanie LeQuieu said there would be a beer garden, hosted by 1188 Brewing Company, street vendors, arts and crafts for kids and the opportunity to connect with the community.
LeQuieu said Friday’s Street Fair is the second of three the city has hosted this year. Last month’s fair drew roughly 100 people.
The event will follow state guidelines. Face coverings, proper social distancing and other safety guidelines to stem the spread of COVID-19 will be required.
LeQuieu said the Street Fair is a collaboration with the John Day Greenhouse and the farmers market. It is a way, LeQuieu said, to build community and mental health.
“I think we’ve experienced enough loss with COVID,” she said. “I don’t think we need to lose anymore.”
