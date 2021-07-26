The city of John Day plans to hold a town hall at the Grant County Fairgrounds on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
The town hall will be moderated by Seneca rancher Jack Southworth.
City Manager Nick Green said the city will take written questions ahead of time and have Southworth read them to the city council.
He said the city will prioritize questions regarding the police levy first and take questions on other city matters as well.
Later in the session the city will open up the session to an "open mic" and take comments from residents.
