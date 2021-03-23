The city of John Day will resubmit a $2 million grant request for the fourth time.
John Day’s 300-page application for the Economic Development Administration’s CARES Grant requests funding to develop broadband, provide emergency equipment upgrades and support the Grant County Cyber Mill.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said they tweaked the application three different times at the request of the Investment Review Committee, a committee that decides whether or not to recommend the application to the EDA.
“We made a lot of adjustments at the request of the IRC, and we made a lot of adjustments to the application,” Green said. “The IRC reviewed it and asked us to make more adjustments.”
Green said a significant change requested by the IRC was taking out the private side of the application.
Green said they originally proposed Oregon Telephone Company as a partner that would invest $270,000, about 10% of the match, and Iron Triangle, which would have created seven jobs from land development and the work associated with the project.
“They didn’t want the housing development in there because it was speculative, and they pulled Ortelco because they have to compete for the work,” Green said.
EDA sent back a carry forward letter in response to John Day’s application that requested the changes by March 22 so it can be reconsidered by the IRC.
Another request by the IRC was to make the connection between COVID-19 and the Cyber Mill stronger and have either a title to the future Cyber Mill building in John Day or a 15-year lease agreement. The site currently being considered for the Cyber Mill in John Day is a building on Main Street in between The Outpost and a church, where a gym used to be.
The project, previously known as Grant County Coworks, would offer access to computers, printers and broadband at locations in Seneca, John Day and Prairie City.
The cost of acquisition and remodeling would be around $200,000 and would be covered by the EDA grant, but the city’s match on the project would be 10%.
Green said the city would own the building as an applicant, but the building would be leased to the Cyber Mill. He said the EDA wants the city to have site control to avoid awarding a project where the owner loses interest and the project falls through.
Business Owner Sherrie Rininger expressed concerns regarding the city purchasing a building for another city project.
Councilor Shannon Adair clarified that the city does not have to buy the building if they do not get the grant, but if they get the grant, there are many benefits to Main Street with the improvement funded by grant money.
Green said they are bringing up this opportunity on behalf of the Cyber Mill, and this is not a city-initiated request.
“We are using our tools to lead so this project is part of this grant,” Adair said. “The purchase of the building and the upgrades are what have been budgeted in the grant, but everything else that needs to happen will be through Cyber Mill funding. The city isn’t taking on that risk of needing to continue to budget future upgrades.”
The city council motioned to buy the building contingent on the EDA grant. According to the agenda for the city council meeting on March 23, the EDA grant response was uploaded, submitted and accepted by EDA and they are currently reviewing the documents.
