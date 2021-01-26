John Day’s water, sewer and system development charge rates were updated in the first John Day City Council meeting of the new year.
The John Day City Council passed several resolutions on Jan. 12 that raised each rate by different amounts. The base monthly water rate was increased by $1 while the monthly sewer rate was raised $12.
The total 2021 system development charges for new construction went up $87. John Day City Manager Nick Green said the 2021 rates were increased by the rate of inflation, which was contemplated when the ordinance was adopted for SDC’s in 2019. The increase also considers the additional load placed on the system by new developments.
“This increase is intended to reflect our increase in the cost of materials used to perform system expansion and reimburse estimated expenditures to our utility accounts,” states the agenda for the meeting.
Green said most residents will not pay this because this will apply for commercial developments, which tend to be less price sensitive, and people connecting from outside the city limits to either water or sewer systems.
The sewer and water rates have both steadily increased each year by a dollar for several years, but this year, the sewer rate took a bigger leap to help the city qualify for additional financial support from the United States Department of Agriculture for the new wastewater treatment plant.
In October, Green said the increase in rates will allow the USDA to consolidate the city’s higher-interest debt, the loans from the property purchase and bridge loans for the rest of the construction into a 40-year-loan with a 1% interest rate.
“If we don’t do this, then the financing that we already negotiated would be returned and work will stop,” Green said on Jan. 12.
The increase was approved by the Budget Committee in May, but several council members on Jan. 12 expressed concerns that the increase feels sudden.
John Day Councilor Paul Smith said the conversation has been ongoing for the last 10 years as the rate slowly increased.
Mayor Ron Lundbom said now that there is a better idea as to the dollar figure for the project, which happened last year, they know how much to raise the rates.
“We have been trying to do it slowly, and if the treatment plant process were two more years down the road, you’d be looking at half that jump right now,” Councillor Dave Holland said.
The city council also discussed a resolution to update land use, development permit and approval fees in John Day, which were last updated in 2005. The discussion will be brought back in a future council meeting.
“I don’t hear a lot of complaints about the fee structure, and we’re not proposing big increases either,” Green said. “I just want to talk through it and talk the pros and cons.”
