The U.S. Economic Development Agency agreed to submit a letter of further consideration to provide John Day with $1.8 million for the city’s community broadband project after several resubmissions.
John Day City Manager Nick Green said the city was notified last week by the EDA of the agreement. If the $1.8 is awarded, it will fund 90% of the total broadband project cost. John Day will be responsible for the remaining 10% match which is approximately $200,000.
Green said the match funds will come from the city’s IT Funds and a $50,000 grant from the Oregon Community Foundation.
“They’re sending a letter of further consideration, which is basically the pre-award and terms for the EDA grant,” Green said. “This letter will say we answered all of their questions, and this will basically be a terms sheet and layout the next steps to get to an award.”
The grant from EDA would help fund broadband fiber internet to homes and businesses in John Day and support the Grant County Cyber Mill.
The Cyber Mill, previously known as Grant County Coworks, plans to provide access to computers, printers and broadband at facilities in Seneca, John Day and Prairie City.
The city now plans to proceed with the purchase of the Cyber Mill location in John Day, which is a building on Main Street in between The Outpost and a church, where a gym used to be. The property is currently listed for $170,000.
EDA authorized this purchase as a pre-agreement cost and will count the expenditure toward the city’s matching funds commitment.
A request from the committee that reviewed John Day’s application was to either have a title to the future Cyber Mill building in John Day or a 15-year lease agreement.
The building will be the city’s until it is transitioned to the Cyber Mill organization. The Cyber Mill organization is currently working on establishing a non-profit status.
“We can transition it off our books and on to theirs if we would purchase it,” Green said. “We can transfer this as an asset as soon as our obligations under the grant agreements are completed. We just can’t do it before that.”
While council members showed support for the Cyber Mill coming to fruition, there were some concerns on the purchase of the site.
John Day City Councilor Heather Rookstool had a concern regarding the cost of repairs for the site.
“I’m just nervous because a year ago it was lower and who knows what the prices are going to be later (when construction begins),” Rookstool said.
The council passed a motion to offer up to $100,000 to purchase the building in a six to one vote.
