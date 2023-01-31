JOHN DAY — The city of John Day and its urban renewal district are financially solid, and there is no evidence of financial wrongdoing.
That announcement was made by Rob Gaslin of Baker-based Gaslin Accounting during his audit review with the John Day City Council on Tuesday, Jan 17. Gaslin’s firm is in its fourth year of auditing the city’s books and was assisted by Solutions CPAs of John Day with the audit.
The city’s annual budget, which had traditionally hovered at around $5 million, has swollen to over $35 million due to an influx of grant and loan money as the city looks to reverse a trend of decreasing population by making John Day a more attractive destination to settle and raise a family.
The urban renewal district, established in 2018 to promote new residential growth in the city, has been the subject of scrutiny since its establishment by the John Day City Council under former City Manager Nick Green.
While Gaslin praised the efforts of the city in managing the budget, he did issue some words of caution to the city council. Gaslin pointed to the recent rapid turnover at the city manager position and urged the city to find some sort of stability in the position to provide oversight of loan payments and grant administration requirements.
