JOHN DAY — The city of John Day and its urban renewal district are financially solid, and there is no evidence of financial wrongdoing.

That announcement was made by Rob Gaslin of Baker-based Gaslin Accounting during his audit review with the John Day City Council on Tuesday, Jan 17. Gaslin’s firm is in its fourth year of auditing the city’s books and was assisted by Solutions CPAs of John Day with the audit.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219_6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.