John Day’s housing incentive program continues to steadily grow as construction and renovations increase for homes in the urban renewal district.
The tax-increment financing program provides rebates to people who build or renovate within the district and had the goal of seeing 100 new homes in the 20-year life of the program.
“Our goal was to be at six, and we’re at 12 (this year) so we’re quite a bit ahead of our initial projection for where we’re at in the program right now,” said John Day City Manager Nick Green. “We’re still seeing interest and progress that’s exceeding our target. If we stay on this pace, we’ll get there in 10 years or less rather than the 20 we were projecting.”
Of the 12 homes, Green said at the May 26 Budget Committee meeting that there are nine new homes and three renovations. The city is also expecting one new application since the party has gone through permitting and been approved.
“It’s either coincidence or something the city is doing is encouraging the city to build,” Councilor Elliot Sky said.
The city has seen an increase in assessed value of $1.2 million and estimates around $48,000 in incentive payments for these properties this coming fiscal year, according to Green.
“It’s really exciting because we get to retire the urban renewal area early, and we could create another one, but we’ll see how things go this year. It’s gonna be a strange year,” Green said.
Some of the variables that make this year so strange have the been the economy during the pandemic and with interest rates being low for people to take advantage of.
Along with the benefits of new homes and increased assessed value, putting contractors to work and gaining water and sewer revenues are some of the other positives not measured by the program, Green said.
The program provides cash rebates equal to 7% of the increase in assessed value for new homes, according to Green, and a 15% rebate for remodels that increase assessed value by at least $10,000.
