John Day City Hall (stock photo)
Buy Now

John Day City Hall on May 20, 2022.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle, file

JOHN DAY — John Day’s place within the R3 agreement is in limbo following the April 25 city council session.

At its April 11 meeting, the John Day City Council voted 6-0 to join R3 (more formally known as the Regional Rural Revitalization Strategies Consortium), a partnership with Burns and Lakeview to address housing shortages and other common issues, with some changes to the language of the proposed intergovernmental agreement. The changes to the IGA related to the timeline a member city could depart the agreement and the desire for unanimous R3 board consent for any major decisions made by the group.

Tags

Reporter

Blue Mountain Eagle reporter covering the City of John Day, education, and sports. jdavis@bluemountaineagle.com (541)-219-6266

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.