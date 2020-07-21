While the new wastewater treatment plant in John Day has seen much analysis and data gathering over the years, new milestones are expected to be met this fiscal year.
During the John Day City Council meeting on July 14, City Manager Nick Green gave an update on the project that has seen many hurdles.
The budget for design of the plant was $396,500, including $196,500 from a Community Development Block Grant and $200,000 as the city match.
“We went into this knowing the final design hinges on a successful procurement of the package treatment plant because we needed the shop drawings and the site construction drawings from plant manufacturer in order to know how to solicit for the construction services at the site,” Green said.
Phase 1 of the project has been focusing on the preliminary design report to get procurement documents for the membrane bioreactor, which is the equipment for filtration, and legal and environmental paperwork. This phase is 95% complete.
Phase 2 continues with the preliminary design report and focuses on the gravity sewer line connecting the existing collection system to the new treatment plant, solids handling, operations building and more. This phase is 63% complete.
Phase 3 of the project focuses on the final design for engineering. This was put on hold in March as the city awaits final approval of the preliminary engineering report and funding approval.
The environmental package has been submitted to the CDBG and the U.S. Department of Agriculture for review and approval, which allows the project to proceed, according to Green.
“What we were not able to do was award the package treatment plant because the USDA, as a lender, wanted to see additional analysis on the various alternatives that were proposed, updated cost profiles and several things they wanted to see revised,” Green said.
Green added that Flagline Engineering will be a second set of eyes on the wastewater treatment plant project to make sure the city is procuring the best option for the residents.
The city defined the scope of work with Flagline Engineering to write a technical appendix to the preliminary engineering report. Engineering firm Anderson Perry has been asked to stop work on the preliminary design report until the technical appendix is completed.
City Councilor Dave Holland mentioned that some of the slowdown in this process was caused by the USDA. Green said they have a lot of attention to detail and there were also procedures and analysis they wanted to be followed before they made an award.
“In the long run, it’s not going to hurt us, other than we’ve lost some time and we may even find there’s alternatives in the engineering that can save us some money,” Green said. “I’m trying to look at the bright side. Otherwise we would have awarded already, and we’d be in construction.”
Green plans to apply for $1.5 million in additional funding from Business Oregon’s Water/Wastewater program. The city agenda states that half is expected to be grant funds and the other half is expected to be loans at approximately 2.2% annual interest.
“As the USDA is reviewing the preliminary engineering report and the environmental paperwork, our goal is to have their funding, CDBG funds and Water/Wastewater funds approved this fiscal year which would be the balance of the money we need to complete the project,” Green said.
The one thing engineers are going to look at, per request of the USDA, is the scalability of the plant.
Green said looking at the regulation for the plant, it has to be designed for the city’s 20-year forecast, which shows the city losing population. This would mean designing for a smaller population than the city has today.
“That is illogical,” Green said. “Even designing for today’s population ignores all the work we’ve done in the last four years to open up new residential housing, incentivised housing and new businesses.”
Green added that they are trying to show the USDA the city has a path for growth and that the facility needs to be designed so it can be scaled to accommodate for the growth.
The city council voted and passed a motion to approve the Flagline scope of work and authorize the city manager to award a service agreement to Flagline subject to final review and approval by Business Oregon, the USDA and city attorney.
They also passed a motion to authorize the mayor and city manager to apply for $1.5 million in Business Oregon Water/Wastewater financing for the treatment plant.
In other city news:
• The city council voted to approve the professional services agreement with GHD Engineering Inc. This is for the Fourth Avenue repair project, which will begin construction next spring and be completed by next fall.
• A pre-bid on-site meeting was held on July 13 for the Phase 1 plans for Seventh Street parking lot project. On July 23 bids are due and the notice of intent to award will be on July 24. This project is funded by a grant from the Oregon Parks and Recreation Department.
The agenda states that the Phase 1 plan requires site grading of a new 0.90-acre site for a parking lot at the west end of Seventh Street, just south of the current Parks and Rec office building.
