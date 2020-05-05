Circuit court judge candidate John Lamborn said, while the judge is a nonpartisan position, he is a very pro-First Amendment candidate.
He said people’s reluctance in Grant County to talk about their political preferences surprised him in that regard.
“I’m very pro-First Amendment,” Lamborn said. “I think everybody should feel free to express themselves.”
Lamborn said he is very pro-Second Amendment as well. He said he is a gun owner and a hunter. He said Second Amendment rights are an essential part of the fabric of society in Eastern Oregon.
“I don’t want anybody trying to take my guns away,” Lamborn said “Although, as judge, if the law requires me to do whatever the law requires me to do, I’ll be required to do it, absent whatever my personal preference is. I’d follow the law as it relates to the Second Amendment.”
Lamborn said he understands people’s frustration with repeat offenders in the legal system.
He said misdemeanors, property theft and burglaries are primarily a problem in many communities. Lamborn said these crimes stem from lack of employment and lack of education.
Lamborn said, as judge, he would work with those offenders to “reach into themselves” to figure out how not to commit those crimes in the future. Lamborn said, if elected circuit court judge, he would tackle docket issues on day one. He said a majority of the cases that come through the 24th Judicial District are criminal cases and that civil matters, such as divorces and custody cases, take a backseat to criminal cases.
“Those are the cases that tend to languish,” he said.
Lamborn said, as judge, he would put those cases on a faster track.
“I would work hard to, at least once a month, to have what I would call a divorce-apalooza, and get those cases all wrangled into a single date,” Lamborn said.
Lamborn said the court spends a lot of valuable attorney time to manage calendars and when the next dates are going to happen.
“I’m not sure that is the kind of thing that needs to happen on the record, like it does now,” Lamborn said.
Lamborn said he would designate someone to coordinate dates to give the public certainty about when their court dates will take place. Lamborn said what sets him apart from the other two candidates is his experience. Lamborn said he has practiced law longer than both of his opponents.
“I have seen a wide range of cases over my 30 years,” Lamborn said. “I have really seen the gamut of issues. The criminal law is one thing, but I have been involved in a huge number of domestic-relations cases. I’ve been involved in water-rights matters, hunting violations kinds of cases — I can’t even tell you how many of these kinds of cases I’ve seen over the years.”
Lamborn said his experience sets him apart from his competitors.
