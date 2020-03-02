Bestselling singer and songwriter John Michael Montgomery will headline this year’s Grant County Fair Aug. 14.
Opening acts will include Jessie Leigh followed by American Idol winner Laine Hardy, Grant County Fair Manager Mindy Winegar said. Tickets cost $45, or $20 for people 12 and younger. Gates will open at 6 p.m.
The Grant County Court also approved at its Feb. 26 meeting Winegar’s request for engineering drawings to install a new picnic and storage area.
Grant County CASA follows up with county on funding request
Hanna Hinman, executive director of Grant County CASA, followed up on the organization’s previous request for additional funding.
County Judge Scott Myers said, since the last time Hinman was at court, he met with Margaret Davidson, director of Community Connections of Grant County, and that Davidson has her staff researching fundraising opportunities for CASA.
Commissioner Jim Hamsher asked Hinman where she was regarding Harney County’s participation. Hinman said, currently, Harney County is not taking any funding requests from community organizations.
Hamsher said the county is considering an ordinance to put out to the voters imposing a local 3% tax on marijuana. Should voters approve, it could potentially open up another revenue stream for organizations like CASA, Hamsher said.
Grant Soil and Water District updates court on new approach to water quality management
Grant Soil and Water District Manager Kyle Sullivan walked the court through the Oregon Department of Agriculture’s Strategic Implementation Area plan. Sullivan told the court the SIA has been in place since 2014, and ODA is now implementing the project in Grant County.
“We feel this was implemented statewide without regard to conditions on the ground,” Sullivan said.
Sullivan said there is a lack of monitoring information in ODA’s SIA plan. Additionally, he said the district is concerned that the program is overly ambitious.
The district’s board of directors have many years of water quality experience, and that has not been taken into consideration with respect to the SIA plan, Sullivan said.
Nonetheless, Sullivan said that the way the plan is proposed, it appears that the ODA is looking for input from other agencies, such as the state’s Department of Environmental Quality.
Commissioner Sam Palmer said he is concerned the soil and water district will be seen as the “bad guys.”
Myers asked if the ODA has asked the district to be a regulating authority. Sullivan said he was not sure at this point.
Palmer asked how the court could assist.
Sullivan said just getting the word out for the annual meeting with ODA is helpful.
ODA SIA Program Lead Brenda Sanchez will be the guest speaker at the district’s annual meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 5, at the Grant County Municipal Airport in John Day.
In other county court news:
• Airport Manager Haley Walker requested the court’s approval for a $150,000 Airport Improvement Grant from the Federal Aviation Administration to conduct an environmental assessment that would cover eight future projects. Walker said the FAA requires an environmental assessment any time they fund a project. The court approved the grant and a 10% match up to $15,000 and any future related documents to be signed after receipt.
• Planning Director Shannon Springer received a petition to name a road off Old Bates Highway to Big Sky Lane from the three homeowners on the road. The court unanimously approved the change.
Welcome to the discussion.
