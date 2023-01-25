John Day City Hall (stock photo) (copy)
John Day city council has been unable to break a 3-3 tie and fill the vacant seat left by now Mayor Heather Rookstool's election to the office this past November.

 Justin Davis/Blue Mountain Eagle, File

JOHN DAY — Two hours. That's how long the John Day City Council spent discussing how to fill the vacant council position during the body's Tuesday, Jan. 24, meeting, and it is still no closer to filling the seat than it was following the Jan. 10 council session.

Both the Jan. 10 and the Jan. 24 vote resulted in a 3-3 deadlock. One voting bloc is composed of council holdovers Elliot Sky, Katrina Randleas and Dave Holland, while the other is made up of council newcomers Sherrie Rininger and Ron Philips along with Mayor Heather Rookstool.

