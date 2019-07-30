Kathy Stinnett, sitting Justice of the Peace in Grant County Justice Court, attended the July 11-12 Oregon Justice of the Peace Association’s Summer Education Conference.
The conference was held in Bend at the Riverhouse conference center. Stinnett completed the conference’s curriculum and presented a session on misdemeanor crimes.
The classes, which were specifically developed for justice court judges, covered a wide range of subjects, including judicial conduct and ethics, administrative protocols, the history and authority of justice courts, landlord and tenant law, small claims and criminal jurisdiction.
There were 25 Oregon judges in attendance.
Stinnett has been Grant County’s justice of the peace since January 2013.
She said the session she taught “focused on the balance between the power of the state and the individual rights as citizens.”
Stinnett said Grant County is just one of five or six justice courts that hear misdemeanors.
For Stinnett, these include non-person crimes such as fish and game crimes, trespass, harassment and disorderly conduct.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.