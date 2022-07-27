Tyler Smith

Tyler Smith appears in Grant County Circuit Court on April 20, 2022.

 Steven Mitchell Blue Mountain Eagle, File

CANYON CITY — After more than a month of deliberating, a Circuit Court judge has tossed out misdemeanor charges against a former Grant County sheriff’s deputy but ruled that trial can proceed on three felony counts.

In a written ruling issued July 18, Circuit Court Judge Dan Bunch stated he would dismiss four counts of child neglect but not charges of fourth-degree assault, attempted first-degree rape and attempted first-degree sex abuse against Tyler Smith.

