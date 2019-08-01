Temperatures in John Day averaged colder than normal during the month of July, according to preliminary data received by NOAA's National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 66.1 degrees, which was 2.8 degrees below normal. High temperatures averaged 84 degrees, which was 4.2 degrees below normal. The highest was 95 degrees on July 26. Low temperatures averaged 48.3 degrees, which was 1.3 degrees below normal. The lowest was 41 degrees on July 19.
On six days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees.
Precipitation totaled 0.21 inches during July, which was 0.39 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on one day.
Precipitation this year has reached 7.41 inches, which is 0.91 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 10.48 inches, which is 1.42 inches below normal.
The outlook for August from NOAA's Climate Prediction Center calls for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during August are 88.2 degrees and normal lows are 48.3 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.64 inches.
