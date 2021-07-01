Temperatures in John Day averaged warmer than normal during the month of June, according to preliminary data received by the National Weather Service in Pendleton.
The average temperature was 66.2 degrees, which was 4.7 degrees above normal. It was the third warmest June on record. The warmest was 67.2 degrees in 1986.
High temperatures averaged 83.7 degrees, which was 6.1 degrees above normal. The highest was 102 degrees on June 30. Low temperatures averaged 48.6 degrees, which was 3.2 degrees above normal. The lowest was 32 degrees on June 7.
On nine days, the temperature exceeded 90 degrees. It was at least 100 degrees on one day.
Precipitation totaled 0.02 inches during June, which was 1.41 inches below normal. Measurable precipitation was received on one day.
Precipitation this year has reached 3.15 inches, which is 4.57 inches below normal. Since October, the water year precipitation at John Day has been 4.52 inches, which is 6.78 inches below normal.
The outlook for July calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation. Normal highs for John Day during July are 88.2 degrees, and normal lows are 49.6 degrees. The 30-year normal precipitation is 0.60 inches.
