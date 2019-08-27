A juvenile died in a single-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in Harney County.
Moriah Shackelford, 28, of La Pine was westbound on Highway 20 near mile post 134 when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a raised driveway, causing the vehicle to become airborne, according to an Oregon State Police press release.
OSP and emergency personnel responded at about 4:10 a.m.
Shackleford sustained minor injuries. Of the four juveniles in the vehicle, two were treated locally for injuries, one was transported to Portland by air ambulance and one was pronounced deceased at the scene.
OSP was assisted by the Hines Police Department, Harney County Ambulance, Burns Fire Department and Oregon Department of Transportation.
